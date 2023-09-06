Rocket Attack In Kyiv Region: Commercial Establishment And Cars Damaged, Debris Falls Near Railroad Tracks

This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Last night, the enemy once again tried to launch a missile attack on the Kyiv region. The air raid lasted almost 2 hours. Air defense was operating in the region. No hits to critical or residential infrastructure were recorded, and there were no casualties. As a result of the falling debris, grass fires broke out in a number of settlements and were extinguished. The fall of debris was recorded near the railroad tracks. Railroad traffic will not be stopped - there is no threat," the statement said.

As noted, in one of the communities, a fire broke out near a commercial establishment. A truck and an excavator were completely destroyed, and the premises of the commercial establishment were partially damaged. The fire has been extinguished.

In addition, the falling debris in one of the communities damaged the facades of buildings, private cars, windows in a high-rise building, a medical facility, and a police station.

As reported, at night on September 6, the enemy attacked Ukraine with missiles. Air defense destroyed all the targets flying towards Kyiv.