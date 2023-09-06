Introducing The Custom Made Podcast With Kelly Helfman: Your Ultimate Guide To Navigating Life's Balancing Act

Los Angeles, California Sep 5, 2023 (Issuewire)

-

We are thrilled to unveil a new and refreshing addition to the world of podcasting, "The Custom Made Podcast," hosted by the relatable and inspiring Kelly Helfman. A trailblazer in the world of fashion, a juggler of career and family life, and a steadfast advocate for self-care, Kelly brings her transparent perspective and unfiltered authenticity to this engaging podcast.

Tune in and join Kelly Helfman as she takes you on a journey of self-discovery, empowerment, and personal growth. With a commitment to honesty and relatability, Kelly opens up about her own experiences and invites a diverse range of guests to share their insight and stories on navigating the intricacies of real-life challenges. There's no sugarcoating here; "The Custom Made Podcast" delves into the raw and unfiltered realities of modern living sprinkled with a lot of laughs. Kelly's guests include thought leaders, industry experts, and everyday heroes, offering perspectives that resonate and inspire.

In a world that often demands constant hustle, Kelly encourages listeners to embrace self-care and make time for themselves. She remindsall that it's perfectly okay to be a little selfish sometimes, as it's essential for personal growth and overall well-being. "Listeners will feel seen, heard, and empowered through every episode of 'The Custom Made Podcast'," says Kelly Helfman. "We're creating a space where you can laugh, learn, and find solace in knowing that you're not alone in this beautiful chaos we call life."

Kelly's first guests on the podcast includes celebrity entrepreneur and musician Nikki Lund and TV broadcaster Adrianna Costa as well as upcoming interviews with dedicated experts in financial planning, energy clearing and additional specialists who will share practical tips and resources to help guide listeners in achieving their goals to living their best lives.

Prepare to embark on a journey of authenticity, laughter, and personal evolution. "The Custom Made Podcast" promises to be your go-to source for navigating the intricacies of modern life while feeling like you are having an honest conversation with your virtual best friend.

The podcast is available to listen to on Apple, Spotify, Google and Amazon as well as to watch by video on YouTube, so be sure to subscribe and join the conversation today.

Follow The Custom Made Podcast on social media:

. Instagram: @thecustommadepodcast

. TikTok: @thecustommadepodcast

. X(Formerly Twitter): @thecustommade

. Facebook: thecustommadepodcast

Check out The Custom Made Podcast and more of Kelly Helfman at:

Listen to The Custom Made Podcast:

. Spotify:

. Amazon Music:

. Google Podcasts:

. Apple Podcasts: YouTube:

About Kelly Helfman:

Kelly Helfman is a visionary leader, dedicated mother, and fashion industry expert, with a passion for empowering and supporting women to show up as the best versions of themselves. As the host of "The Custom Made Podcast," she brings her vibrant personality and valuable insights to help listeners conquer life's challenges while embracing their true selves. Through this podcast, Kelly aims to inspire and uplift, one candid conversation at a time.