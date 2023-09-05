Airstrike Destroys Kindergarten In Kharkiv Region

Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

According to him, "last night, around 9:30 p.m., the enemy struck Cherneshchyna village in the Izyum district with two guided missiles. The building of a kindergarten located next to the school was destroyed. A hit was also recorded near a private house. There are no casualties."

According to Syniehubov, settlements in the Bohodukhiv, Chuhuiv, Kupiansk and Izyum districts came under hostile fire yesterday.

In the village of Shyikivka, in the Izyum district, the shelling damaged the building of the canteen causing a fire.

Due to shelling near the villages of Hlushkivka and Senkivka in the Kupiansk district, a forest fire broke out in the Senkivka forestry.

At about 12:00 p.m., an MTZ-82 tractor exploded on an explosive device near the village of Odnorobivka, in the Bohodukhiv district, while performing field work. The tractor driver was not injured.

The head of the RMA added that over the past day, pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service inspected more than six and a half hectares of the Kharkiv region and defused 49 explosive devices.

As reported, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, 40% of the territory of the Kharkiv region is potentially dangerous. During the demining operations, the SES pyrotechnics alone neutralized more than 76,500 explosive devices.