Social Commerce Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, Growth, Opportunities, Report 2023-2028

The global social commerce market size reached US$ 778 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3,652 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 27.9% during 2023-2028.

Social commerce is the process of integrating social media platforms with e-commerce features to allow users to make purchases straight from the social media environment. This convergence between social networking and online shopping allows consumers to discover, share, and purchase products through social media channels without the need to navigate away to a separate e-commerce website. It allows businesses to tap into the social interactions and personalized experiences of users, leveraging data-driven insights to tailor offerings and marketing strategies. It fosters a seamless shopping experience deeply embedded within the social context, including product tagging, social sharing, customer reviews, and influencer collaborations. The use of social commerce is transforming the way businesses interact with consumers, merging social engagement with commercial activities and, thus, creating a holistic approach to online retailing.



Global Social Commerce Market Trends:

The global social commerce market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rapid adoption of social media and the expansion of mobile inteconnectivity. One of the pivotal factors propelling the market is the increase in social media user engagement and the growing comfort of consumers with online shopping within social platforms. Along with this, innovations in payment solutions and integration with varie-commerce tools are enhancing the ease and security of social commerce transactions. In addition, brands are recognizing the potential of social commerce to foster personalized connections and are leveraging influencer marketing and targeted advertising to reach specific demographics.

Apart from this, the emergence of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) in social shopping experiences is providing immersive buying opportunities, further enriching the customer journey. The market environment is significantly shaped by laws and rules pertaining to data privacy and the security of online transactions. Furthermore, the trend toward localized content and community-driven commerce is creating a positive market outlook.



By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top Competitive Landscape Operating in the Market are Given Below:



eBay

Etsy Inc.

Facebook

Meesho Inc.

PayPal Payments Private Limited

Pinterest Inc.

Poshmark Inc.

Reddit Inc.

Taobao (Alibaba Group Holding Limited)

Twitter Inc. Verizon Communications Inc



Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Business Model:



Business to Consumer (B2C)

Business to Business (B2B) Consumer to Consumer (C2C)



Breakup by Device Type:



Laptops and PCs

Mobiles Others



Breakup by Product Type:



Personal and Beauty Care

Apparels

Accessories

Home Products

Health Supplements

Food and Beverages Others



Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current, and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

