Giz Project To Support Jordan's National Solid Waste Management Strategy Concludes

The project was implemented by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) in partnership with the Ministry of Local Administration and co-funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and the EU, as part of the union's programme to support the implementation of the NSWMS, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



During the ceremony, a documentary video and a brief report were presented on the activities carried out to improve the economic and social situation of informal workers in the solid waste management sector, as well as to raise environmental awareness regarding solid waste management and good practices for dealing with them within the project's target communities in Madaba, Mafraq and Irbid.

Hazem Nazzal, director of water and solid waste management programmes at the EU, said that solid waste management represents a big challenge not only for Jordan but also worldwide, praising the efforts of the Ministry of Local Administration in this regard and stressing the EU's support for NSWMS.

GIZ Jordan Country Director Andreas Konig expressed pride in German-Jordanian partnership and the efforts made by all sides to render this project a success.

Konig added that establishing associations for informal workers in the solid waste management sector for the first time in Jordan is an important step forward, noting that establishing these associations aims at enhancing the continuity and sustainability of what has been achieved in the informal workers sector and environmental awareness.

Jomanah Btoosh, project director from the German side, said that the scheme has provided an important opportunity to develop the solid waste management in Jordan through opening communication channels between official institutions and informal workers in a way that profits the two sides.



