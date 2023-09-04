Kuwait Clinch 20 Medals At Jordan's West Asian Karate Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait bagged some 20 medals, four of which were gold, at the recently concluded West Asian Karate Championship in Jordan, with the country's Karate federation chief hailing the achievement as significant.
Attributing the achievement to the efforts of the athletes, Kuwait Karate Federation president Fayez Al-Daihani said on Monday they are now fully prepared ahead of the Asian Karate championship later this month in China, underlining ongoing efforts to proper the sport to greater heights on a local level.
Kuwait's Omar Al-Bastaki was among the standouts for the national side, having bagged a pair of gold medals, while his compatriots Mohammad Al-Roumi and MoAl-Mutairi both gave a gold to their names. (end)
