The Wiggles Showcase All Eight Wiggles In New Season Of Ready Steady Wiggle!

Anthony, Lachy, Simon, Caterina, Evie, John, Lucia and Tsehay, and all their Wiggly friends of course, return in another 26 episodes of the hit show which is packed full of music, dancing, and plenty of fun for the whole family!

Each episode features new, exciting segments, such as 'Wiggle and Move' and 'Wiggly World of Dance', which will have audiences wiggling along and keeping active.

There are also plenty of opportunities for growth and development with educational based segments to help children learn through music and play. With over fifty songs and plenty of classics, it's The Wiggles you know and love back for new adventures in Wiggle Town.

Blue Wiggle Anthony Field said, "We can't wait to introduce families to our exciting new season of Ready Steady Wiggle! With eight Wiggles, four male and four female, our cast is gender-balanced to ensure that children can see themselves reflected on screen. With over 50 songs, including brand new tunes and classic favorites, there's plenty of singing and dancing to have audiences Wiggling along!"

Of course, all The Wiggles' friends are there too, including Dorothy the Dinosaur, Captain Feathersword, Wags the Dog, Paloma the Mermaid, and The Wiggle Town Dancing Water Police.

Ready Steady Wiggle! 5 premieres on Monday September 4 th at 9:15am ET on Treehouse and is available to stream live and on demand with STACKTV.

About The Wiggles

For over three decades, The Wiggles, the world's most popular children's entertainment group have educated, entertained and enriched the lives of millions of pre-schoolers (and their parents) all over the globe. Today, generations of fans that grew up watching The Wiggles are sharing their love of them with their own children. Having sold over 30 million albums and DVDs and 8 million books globally, The Wiggles continue to dominate the preschool entertainment scene. Their live shows annually sell out to audiences on three separate continents, and their videos are seen in over 190 countries around the world. For more information, visit , subscribe to their YouTube channel , follow on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok and Twitter , or listen on Spotify and Apple Music .