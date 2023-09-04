Jordanian Tech Firms Eye Global Partnerships At Riyadh's Seamless Payments Exhibition

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 4 (Petra) -- Sixteen specialized Jordanian tech enterprises are taking part in the "Seamless Saudi Arabia" conference, a premier event focused on payments, currently underway in Riyadh.
Haitham Rawajbeh, the representative of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce's ICT division, highlighted the significance of Jordan's dedicated pavilion, considering the event boasts participation from approximately 500 global enterprises and 200 nascent tech startups.
Rawajbeh emphasized that the event offers Jordanian entities an invaluable platform to penetrate new markets and stay abreast with contemporary advancements in communication, IT, digital transitions, and artificial intelligence.
Moreover, the expo serves as a nefor establishing multinational alliances and procuring capital inflows, thereby fortifying Jordan's standing as a hotbed for digital ingenuity and a catalyst for scalable digital initiatives.
Underlining Saudi Arabia's pivotal role as a burgeoning market for Jordan's ICT sector, Rawajbeh acknowledged the impressive strides made by Jordanian firms there, some of which have etched resounding success narratives.
For context, the "Seamless" conference has, over 23 years, evolved into a cornerstone event for payment aficionados, drawing experts from e-commerce, fintech, and retail sectors. This year marks its debut in the Saudi capital.
Rawajbeh expressed optimism that this rendition of "Seamless Saudi Arabia" would pave the way for Jordanian ventures to tap into new marketplaces, propelling them to foster authentic affiliations, fueling their expansion and global footprint.
He further accentuated the evolution and prowess of Jordan's ICT sector, emphasizing its role in buttressing multiple regional economies through bespoke digital solutions.
Bolstered by their proficiency in software development and digital transition, Jordanian tech firms have expanded their export horizons, serving numerArab and international clients.
This robust ecosystem has prompted several global corporations to establish regional hubs in Jordan, seeking to harness and export the indigentalent and expertise to myriad markets.
