Azerbaijan, China Discuss 4Ir Technologies Application-Related Projects (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Azerbaijan and
China have discussed projects in the field of technology
application of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), informed
Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on X (Twitter),
Trend reports.
"During the meeting with Xin Guobin, China's Deputy Minister of
Industry and Information Technology, we discussed the development
of economic relations between our countries, industrial production,
as well as cooperation opportunities and prospective projects in
the application of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies and
the digitalization of the economy," the publication reads.
Azerbaijan Trade House opened in Beijing on September 3.
The Azerbaijan Trade House, established by Azerbaijan's Ministry
of Economy in accordance with the assignment of the head of state,
will support the promotion of the Made in Azerbaijan brand in the
Chinese market and the expansion of exports of Azerbaijani
products, as well as coordinate in this field.
Azerbaijan signed an agreement on investment cooperation with
China on September 1.
