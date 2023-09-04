Ooredoo Welcomes Senior Leadership From Moneygram

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, a key innovator in regional financial services, was delighted to host senior leadership figures from MoneyGram, a leading global financial technology company that connects the world's communities, at its Doha headquarters.

Alex Holmes (Chairman & CEO) and Grant Lines (Chief Revenue Officer) led the MoneyGram delegation, with their counterparts Sheikh Ali bin Jabor Al Thani and Mustafa Peracha from Ooredoo also in attendance.

The MoneyGram executives presented two accolades to Ooredoo Money: Global Top Tier Digital Partner Award 2023 and Best Fintech Partner in Qatar Award 2023.

Sheikh Ali bin Jabor Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer, Ooredoo Qatar, said:“We were honoured to welcome MoneyGram's distinguished leadership to our headquarters. This event underscores our successful partnership and commitment to fintech advancement. Receiving the Global Top Tier Digital Partner Award 2023 and the Best Fintech Partner in Qatar Award 2023 highlights the depth of our collaboration. Our shared foon innovation and excellence drivesto empower customers through world-class financial services, aligning with our vision to enrich lives through technology.”

Alex Holmes, Chief Executive Officer, MoneyGram, said:“These awards reflect and build upon over a decade of successful partnership together, ever since Ooredoo became our first digital partner in 2012. We are particularly excited by Ooredoo's recent fintech developments, as they strengthen our position as a global leader in the space. We're pleased to present these two awards that celebrate the organization's digital innovation and look forward to seeing our partnership continue to thrive.”

MoneyGram offers international remittances across 200 countries and territories worldwide.

It was the first IMTO to partner with Ooredoo's Mobile Money business (Ooredoo Money), with the two companies signing their first agreement back in 2012.