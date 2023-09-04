Domestic Smart Warehouse Solutions Company To Expand Market Share In East Africa

TURKEY - Many retail or wholesale businesses are increasing their investments in storage applications both to meet the consumer demands accelerated by the growth of e-commerce and to take precautions against global supply disruptions. Spazio Smart Warehouse Solutions, which provides services to businesses from all over the world with shelving systems produced with the latest technology, announced that it will expand its field of activity and add a new one to the successes it has achieved in local and international markets in a short time. Spazio signed a distributorship agreement with Kas Storage and Construction Solutions, a rack systems and storage solutions company, in order to increase its share in the East African market, especially in Tanzania.

Spazio Smart Warehouse Solutions General Manager Mehmet Yılmaz stated on the subject,“We are aware of the size and importance of the African market. With the agreement we made, we aim to become a leading player in the region by increasing our investments and increasing our market share in East Africa. We are happy to take a step in our efforts in this direction with Kas Storage and Construction Solutions, which was established in Tanzania by young entrepreneur İsmail Kasongo Lubaba.”

Saying that they will increase their investments in other parts of Africa, Spazio Smart Warehouse Solutions General Manager Mehmet Yılmaz said,“The agreement we signed as Spazio Smart Warehouse Solutions is a preparation for the next year. With the agreement, we aim to dominate 20% of the market in the region by January 1 and 60% by the end of 2024 while accelerating our work, especially in East Africa. We expect our market volume to exceed 500 tons in the period covering the last quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025. In Tanzania, we expect our monthly production volume to reach 50 tons by the end of the year and 150 in the second quarter of 2024.”

Kas Storage and Construction Solutions Founder İsmail Kasongo Lubaba said,“I believe that this agreement will contribute not only to the two companies but also to the Turkish economy. I would like to thank Mehmet Yılmaz for his belief and effort in the process. I think that similar collaborations will inspire young entrepreneurs like me who are chasing their dreams.”

