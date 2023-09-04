Qnl Prominent Facet Of Qatar's Soft Power, Says Dr. Al Kawari

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library, H E Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kawari participated in the opening of the first Al Diwan Arabic Book Fair, organised by the Arab Cultural House in Berlin. He also signed copies of the German translation of his book Jusoor la Aswar (Bridges, Not Barriers).

Dr. Al Kawari delivered the opening address at the inauguration of the book fair in Berlin, where he underscored the Library's contributions to enriching the literary, intellectual, and cultural landscape in Qatar and the Arab world. He also highlighted its role as a manifestation of Qatar's cultural diplomacy, describing it as a prominent facet of the nation's soft power.

In his address, Dr. Al Kawari said,“Like many countries worldwide, Qatar believes that cultural diplomacy is the true bridge for interactions among peoples. Culture, in its diverse forms, serves as a driving force for progress and is a fundamental element in shaping the identity of nations and societies, alongside its significant impact on international relations. The role of culture in a nation's soft power, alongside other diplomatic tools, cannot be underestimated.”



He added,“Qatar's soft power has manifested itself in sporting events hosted by the country, most notably the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Additionally, esteemed cultural institutions such as the Museum of Islamic Art, the National Museum of Qatar, and Qatar National Library have enhanced this soft power through their international outreach.”

Addressing the close relationship between Qatar National Library and the Arab Cultural House,“Al Diwan,” Dr. Al Kawari expressed the Library's readiness to provide Al Diwan with access to books, references, and digital connectivity. This initiative aims to transform the Cultural House into a knowledge source, enabling researchers and students to access Qatar National Library's rich heritage collection.

On the inauguration day, H E Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Thani, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Germany, also delivered a speech alongside other distinguished dignitaries.

In addition to these proceedings, a special session unveiled the German translation of Dr. Al Kawari's esteemed book, Jusoor la Aswar (Bridges, Not Barriers). Veit D. Hopf, representing the publisher LIT Verlag, and Ewald Kunsch, who facilitated the discussion, offered their insights, adding depth to the session.

Dr. Al Kawari's participation in the opening of the first Al Diwan Arabic Book Fair at the Arab Cultural House is part of Qatar National Library's continucommitment to fostering collaboration and partnerships with Qatari cultural institutions. Additionally, it underscores the Library's robust involvement in national cultural events, such as the Years of Culture celebrations and the Doha International Book Fair, as well as its regional partnerships and efforts.