Intel Launches Arc A570m, A530m Mobile Gpus

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Intel has discreetly launched Arc A570M Mobile GPUs, namely the A570M and A530M mobile GPUs. These Gnow complement the existing lineup, which includes the Intel Arc A770M, A730M, A550M, A370M, and A350M models.
Intel had already launched most of its mobile Arc Alchemist graphics cards last year, consisting of the models A770M, A730M, A550M, A370M, and A350M. Hence, to complete the Arc A500M series, Intel has expanded it further by introducing the Arc A570M and A530M. Notably, these new additions also utilize the PCIe 4.0 x8 interface.
Intel's Arc A530M GPU boasts 12 Xe cores and 1536 stream processors, all humming at 1300 MHz This differentiates it from the more basic Arc A370M GPU, which only sports eight Xe cores and 1024 stream processors. On the other hand, the Arc A570M steps up the game with 16 Xe cores and 2048 stream processors also running at 1300 MHz This positions it as a swiffer performer compared to the Arc A550M, which has the same number of stream processors but operates at a slower 900 MHz. However, it falls short of challenging the Arc A730M, which boasts 3072 stream processors running at 1100 MHz
Unfortunately, Intel has not disclosed the Arc A570M or A530M memory configurations. The Arc A550M has 6GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 14 Gbps, limited by a 128-bit memory interface, delivering 224 GB/s of memory bandwidth. This suggests that the Arc A570M should have a higher memory bandwidth, while the Arc A530M may offer less. The exact details will remain a mystery until Intel updates the product pages.
An interesting aspect of the Arc A530M and Arc A570M is their potential connection to Intel's yet-to-be-confirmed ACM-G12 GPU. This GPU is rumored to house 16 Xe clusters, which sets it apart from the ACM-G11 with eight Xe clusters and the Arc-G10 with 16 Xe clusters. However, Intel has not officially confirmed using its unannounced ACM-G12 silicon in the A530M and A570M models.
What's noticeable about these new mobile Gis their thermal graphics power (TGP) rating. The Arc A530M falls within the range of 65W to 95W, while the Arc A570M falls between 75W and 95W. In comparison, the Arc A550M is rated at 60W TGP. This makes the Arc A550M a more attractive choice than the Arc A530M in terms of performance and battery life considerations.
However, we are still uncertain about whether Intel will also use its ACM-G12 graphics processor for desktop components. Intel officially revealed the Arc A580, which had 3072 stream processors but was based on the ACM-G10 and never became available, possibly because Intel didn't aim to target the entry-level gaming market. It's unclear if Intel plans to introduce a separate desktop graphics option positioned below the unreleased Arc A580.
Key Highlights
The A570M and A530M join Intel's existing Arc A-series graphics card lineup.
The Arc A570M and A530M feature hardware-accelerated ray tracing and variable rate shading for lifelike visuals.
Both Gutilize the PCIe 4.0 x8 interface, ensuring high-speed connectivity.
The Gsupport high refresh rates and 4K visuals, delivering an immersive visual experience.
Intel also released the latest Graphics Driver 31.0.101.4577, supporting the A570M and A530M, and states that these new Gwere launched in Q3 2023.
The A570M features higher clock speed and TGP than the A550M, while the A530M has a slightly lower TGP and offers options for 4GB or 8GB VRAM.
