Hamas Signals Approval of Egypt-Qatar Proposed Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Hamas has signaled its approval of a ceasefire proposal jointly put forward by Egypt and Qatar, a move that could mark a pivotal step toward ending hostilities in the Gaza Strip, a source from the movement told media on Monday.
Following internal consultations with various Palestinian factions, Hamas issued a favorable reply to the mediation proposal, the source said.
According to the same source, both Cairo and Doha are expected to coordinate with U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff to advance the next stage of indirect negotiations with Israel in pursuit of a final deal.
While the official declined to provide specifics, other Palestinian insiders revealed key components of the plan. These include a prisoner swap involving the release of 10 living Israeli captives in return for 140 Palestinian inmates serving life terms, along with 60 others sentenced to over 15 years.
Humanitarian relief is also a major element of the proposal. Aid—comprising fuel, water, electricity, and medical supplies—is set to flow into Gaza immediately after the deal is enacted. The initiative also calls for urgent repairs to hospitals and bakeries, as well as support for rescue crews to clear debris.
Oversight of the aid distribution will fall to the United Nations, its affiliated agencies, the Red Crescent, and other international groups operating within Gaza.
Separately, Egyptian officials confirmed to media that Hamas has agreed to a fresh 60-day truce plan mediated by Egypt and Qatar. The agreement stipulates a halt in military actions and the repositioning of Israeli forces to facilitate the entry of essential humanitarian supplies.
During this temporary ceasefire, a phased prisoner exchange is set to proceed. Hamas will release 10 living Israeli hostages, along with 18 of the 36 deceased individuals it holds. In exchange, a group of Palestinian detainees will be freed.
The Egyptian officials added that formal talks aimed at establishing a lasting truce or comprehensive peace deal will commence as soon as the ceasefire is in place.
