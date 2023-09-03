Zelensky, Macron Discuss Situation On Battlefield, Grain Agreement, Peace Summit

Zelensky said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"We discussed the situation on the battlefield in detail, each of the sectors. I told about the urgent defense needs and thanked for powerful defense support and continued assistance in expanding the capabilities of our soldiers," Zelensky wrote.

In addition, the presidents discussed the issue of security in the Black Sea, the continuation of the "grain corridor," agreed to strengthen cooperation in protecting maritime routes, as well as work on

a bilateral document on security guarantees for Ukraine.

Zelensky and Macron discussed the preparation of the Global Peace Summit and France's active participation in the implementation of the Peace Formula.

According to Zelensky, they also agreed that France will take part in Ukraine's Defense Industries Forum.

As reported, at a meeting in Paris on August 30, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed military support for Ukraine, the Peace Formula, and Ukrainian grain exports.