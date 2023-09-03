Jennifer Barbosa's Journey: Reflecting On Atlanta's Historic Trade Mission To Colombia

Atlanta, Georgia Sep 1, 2023 (Issuewire)

-

Jennifer Barbosa, Founder and CEO of International Supply Partners (ISP), recently had the opportunity to forge a connection with a Colombian-based trade company during a trade mission organized by the Atlanta Black Chambers. This mission aimed to not only strengthen ties with Colombia but also explore potential opportunities to establish an office in the country, further expanding ISP's international reach.

Led by the Global Opportunities Committee of the Atlanta Black Chambers chaired by Ricardo Berris, the trade mission showcased the commitment and vision of Black entrepreneurs in forging international connections and cultivating opportunities for economic growth. Through collaboration with the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE), the city of Atlanta Department for International Relations, and Invest Atlanta, this historic mission aimed to bridge gaps and ignite lasting change for Black entrepreneurs. The Global Opportunities Committee (GOC) of The Atlanta Black Chambers (ABC) signed a historic memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Región Administrativa y de Planificación RAP Pacífwhile on the business delegation trip to Colombia.

During this remarkable journey, ISP had the privilege of being hosted by the Ambassador of Colombia to the US, Luis Gilberto Murillo. The ambassador's warm hospitality and support enhanced the experience and solidified the bond between ISP and Colombia.

ProColombia, the government entity in charge of promoting international tourism, foreign investment, non-traditional exports, and country brands, played a crucial role in coordinating and hosting the trade mission. With their assistance, the mission participants had the opportunity to visit varitrade zones, manufacturers, and the Afro-Colombian populated cities of Choco, Quidbo, and the island of Niqui.

A highlight of the visit was an invitation to experience one of the largest festivals in Colombia, called Petronia, by the mayor of Cali. This festival presented an immersive experience into the heart of saand Afro-Colombian music and culture, making the journey all the more exhilarating. This visit to Colombia provided an opportunity to explore collaborations with local manufacturers and suppliers, further enhancing ISP's ability to meet the diverse needs of its clients.

Looking back on the mission, Jennifer Barbexpressed her gratitude for being part of such a groundbreaking endeavor. She firmly believes that economic empowerment has the power to break barriers and exceed expectations, and she was committed to representing not only her venture but also the aspirations of countless Black entrepreneurs striving for excellence.

The trade mission to Colombia was not merely an event; it was a catalyst for lasting change. Jennifer Barband her fellow participants aim to continue fostering connections, creating enduring partnerships, and promoting shared prosperity in the future.

About International Supply Partners:

International Supply Partners (ISP) is a leading global supplier in the medical, office, industrial, and construction industries. The company specializes in leveraging relationships with manufacturers globally to source and supply needed products and materials to government entities, healthcare, facilities, businesses, and construction companies alike. With a commitment to excellence, ISP aims to provide exceptional customer service and innovative solutions that meet the needs of businesses worldwide.