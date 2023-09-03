Top Icv Brands Experienced Fierce Duel In Ivista Challenges | Ivista Challenge







2023 IVISTA Assisted Driving Rally. (Photo/ China Automotive Engineering Research Institute Co., Ltd.)

Twenty-six of the 60 participating teams participated in the online Virtual Simulation Challenge from August 14 to 15. The top honors went to Beijing Jiaotong University's“Jiaotong University Zhixing Team,” Guangzhou Huaxia Technical College's“Qihang Zhidao Team,” and the“Crossing Team,” a joint venture of the Beihang University and Beijing Robint Technology Co. Ltd.

Staged on Mingyue Lake's shore, the Functional AutonomVehicle Challenge tested autonomvehicles' perception, decision-making, and control capabilities.“Daojian Youxing Team 1” held onto its crown, while the sister team“Daojian Youxing Team 2” clinched second place, followed by the“Huaxia Intelligent Driving Team.”

The Assisted Driving Rally at the Liangjiang New Area Aerospace Industrial Park was notably intense. The competition's Compact Sedan & SUV category was won by the 2022 Tank 300, followed by the 2022 Mercedes-Benz A200L. The 2023 Deepal SL03 emerged as the champion in the Medium-sized Sedan category, while the 2022 NIO ET5 secured second place.

Interestingly, only the 2023 AITO won in the Medium-sized SUV category, reflecting the competition's rigor as other models couldn't match its excellence.







The award ceremony of the 2023 IVISTA Virtual Simulation Challenge. (Photo/ China Automotive Engineering Research Institute Co., Ltd.)

The Super Intelligence Challenge, spotlighting leading car manufacturers, aims to create a bespoke platform for the latest in intelligent networking tech.

The contest's criteria are very niche. Geely Galaxy L7 snagged awards for top-notch braking, which keeps pedestrians safe on rainy days, and superior avoidance, shifting from NOA blind zone to emergency collision dodging. At the same time, NIO ET5T bagged the accolade for exceptional braking in high-speed scenarios at 110 km/h.

As the 2023 IVISTA Intelligent Connected Vehicle Challenge concludes, every participant, winner or not, has experienced a journey that symbolizes the industry's pinnacle. The competitions, from August 14 to 19, offered a platform for some of the world's most innovative automobile technology and participants.







Trophies of the 2023 IVISTA Super Intelligence. (Photo/ China Automotive Engineering Research Institute Co., Ltd.)

Organized by the Intelligent Connected Technology of China Automotive Engineering Research Institute Co., Ltd., the IVISTA Challenge serves as a space for car manufacturers, academic institutions, and tech companies to flex their technological muscles. This year's theme,“Intelligent Driving Challenge the Future,” intensifies the competition in the four core events.