Estithmar Holding Appoints New Group Ceo

Estithmar Holding Q.P.S.C announced the appointment of Eng. Mohamed Badr Al-Sadah as the new Group Chief Executive Officer. Eng. Al-Sadah is one of the well-known Qatari competencies in several fields, including oil and gas, investment and communications, because of his extensive experience in managing and leading local and international companies.

The Board of Directors of Estithmar Holding welcomed the appointment of Eng. Mohamed Badr Al-Sadah as the Holding's new GCEO and emphasized that he is well-positioned to support the company's strategic vision, which aims to expand its business portfolio in Qatar and to international markets as well as to increase shareholder value.

The appointment of Eng. Mohammed Badr Al-Sadah is based on his long and deep experience that will enable him to contribute to improving the company's business performance and achieve positive results.

Prior to joining Estithmar Holding, Eng. Al-Sadah held several high-profile positions as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Business Development at Vodafone Qatar, as well as Chief Executive Officer at Hasad Food Company. In addition to assuming several leadership positions during his tenure at the Qatar Investment Authority.

Eng. Mohamed Badr Al-Sadah holds an engineering degree from the University of Arizona in the United States of America. He started his career as an engineer in one of the largest gas companies in Qatar, where he participated in the development of the Dolphin Energy project through his stay in Japan for two years.

In addition to his new role as Estithmar Holding GCEO, Al-Sadah currently holds several other leadership positions: Chairman of Widam Food, Vice Chairman of Baladna Food Industries Co, Board Member in Qatar Development Bank, Board Member in Al-Hosn Investment Company.