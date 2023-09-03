President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To Captains Regents Of Republic Of San Marino

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a
congratulatory letter to Captains Regents of the Republic of San
Marino Alessandro Scarano and Adele Tonnini, Trend reports.
"Excellencies,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I
extend my most sincere congratulations and good wishes to you and
through you all your people on the occasion of the national holiday
of San Marino – Republic Day.
On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, happiness,
success in your activities, and the friendly people of San Marino
everlasting peace and prosperity," the letter said.
