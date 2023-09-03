Zarqa Exports During Last August At Jd22.7Mln-Zcc Head

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Zarqa, Sept. 2 (Petra)- Chairman of Zarqa Chamber of Commerce (ZCC), Hussein Shraim, said value of commercial exports (re-exports) of Zarqa city during last month of August amounted to about JD22.7 million, as 624 certificates of origin were issued, according to ZCC statistics.
In a press statement on Saturday, Shraim said vehicles and their supplies were Zarqa's key commercial exports last month.
Shraim added that major exports also included building materials, sanitaryware, medicines, foodstuff, clothing, jewelry, electrical and electronic appliances, home and office furniture, and stationery.
