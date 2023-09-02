Iraq Imposes Curfew In Kirkuk Amid Violence

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, Sept 2 (KUNA) -- Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shayaa al-Sudani declared on Saturday imposing a curfew in the northern Kirkuk province due to deadly violence.
Al-Shayaa, in his capacity as the general commander of the armed forces, gave orders to enforce the curfew in the governorate and carry out wide scale mop-up operations in the areas that witnessed riots, said his spokesman Lieutenant General Yahya Rasoul Abdullah, in a statement.
According to his orders, no-one should be allowed to carry guns in these regions except for the government forces.
Meanwhile, spokesperson of the Kirkuk police Amer Shawani said in a statement that a person was killed and six others were wounded in the violent actions in the governorate.
The riots broke out over a dispute regarding the re-opening of a key road connecting the province with Irbil. (end)
