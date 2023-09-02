Ireland To Support Displaced Residents Of Mariupol, Contribute To City Reconstruction

The Mariupol City Council reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"Ireland is ready to support the people of Mariupol. Vadym Boychenko agreed on this at a meeting with the Ambassador of Ireland to Ukraine, Therese Healy. The parties discussed cooperation aimed at supporting displaced Mariupol families and the future reconstruction of the city within the Mariupol Reborn campaign," the report reads.

The mayor discussed with the ambassador the ways of supporting displaced Mariupol residents and the possibility of Ireland joining the support programs for local schoolchildren.

In addition, Ireland is ready to share experience and expertise that will help authorities develop a new economic model for Mariupol, according to which the city will live once de-occupied, the city council notes. In particular, Ireland boasts advanced experience in economic transformation and developing new industries.

"We want to draw on this experience and strengthen the Mariupol Reborn project," says Mayor Vadym Boychenko.

As reported, Russia's aggression caused a major humanitarian disaster in Mariupol. Almost 90% of the city has been destroyed due to Russian shelling. Electricity, water, and gas supplies have been affected. Russian invaders demolish damaged apartment blocks to hide the evidence of their crimes.