Iranian Currency Rates For September 2

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on September 2, Trend reports. According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies increased and 26 decreased in price compared to August 31. According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,309 rials.

Currency Rial on September 2 Rial on August 31 1dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,898 53,436 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,423 47,783 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,802 3,882 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,934 3,974 1 Danish krone DKK 6,079 6,157 1 Indian rupee INR 508 509 1 dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,182 136,375 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 13,727 13,784 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,729 28,774 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,354 5,353 1 Omani rial OMR 109,082 109,095 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,923 31,070 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,951 25,118 1 South African rand ZAR 2,233 2,257 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,572 1,573 1 Russian ruble RUB 436 437 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,209 3,207 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,083 27,272 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,015 31,119 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,448 38,433 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,313 1,306 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,727 31,761 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,718 8,697 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,789 5,770 100 Thai baths THB 119,578 120,069 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,038 9,051 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,780 31,756 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,309 45,882 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,174 9,061 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,971 15,970 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,753 2,762 1 Afghan afghani AFN 532 510 1 Belaruble BYN 16,770 16,800 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,691 24,716 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,156 74,010 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,825 3,822 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 445,449 rials and the price of $1 is 412,878 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 404,918 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,344 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 487,000–490,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 525,000–528,000 rials.

