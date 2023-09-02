Saturday, 02 September 2023 01:24 GMT

Iranian Currency Rates For September 2


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on September 2, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies increased and 26 decreased in price compared to August 31.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,309 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 2

Rial on August 31

1dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,898

53,436

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,423

47,783

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,802

3,882

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,934

3,974

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,079

6,157

1 Indian rupee

INR

508

509

1 dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,182

136,375

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

13,727

13,784

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,729

28,774

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,354

5,353

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,082

109,095

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,923

31,070

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,951

25,118

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,233

2,257

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,572

1,573

1 Russian ruble

RUB

436

437

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,209

3,207

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,083

27,272

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,015

31,119

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,448

38,433

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,313

1,306

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,727

31,761

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,718

8,697

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,789

5,770

100 Thai baths

THB

119,578

120,069

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,038

9,051

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,780

31,756

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,309

45,882

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,174

9,061

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,971

15,970

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,753

2,762

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

532

510

1 Belaruble

BYN

16,770

16,800

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,691

24,716

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,156

74,010

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,825

3,822

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,022

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 445,449 rials and the price of $1 is 412,878 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 404,918 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,344 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 487,000–490,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 525,000–528,000 rials.

