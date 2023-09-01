Frontline Developments, Medevac, Enemy's Plans: Zelensky Convenes Supreme Cinc Staff

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.



"Today's Supreme CinC Staff is only about the front. Detailed reports on Kharkiv region, Donbas; detailed reports on the south: Zaporizhzhia, the Dnipro's left bank in Kherson region; detailed reports on the evacuation of the wounded; detailed reports on enemy plans. We are doing everything to empower our soldiers even more," the statement says.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine during his online participation in the Ambrosetti International Economic Forum in Italy, noted that the recent events in Russia clearly demonstrated that the Russian president cannot be trusted. Therefore, there is no point in negotiating anything with him, and everyone in the world should realize this.