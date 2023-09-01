Us Drone Swarm Program Could Redefine Modern War

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Thehas just unveiled an ambitiprogram that aims to field massive numbers of drones to overwhelm potential adversaries through the sheer mass of numbers. Such a program
may be a game-changer
in great power competition, which raises the possibility of large-scale industrial wars of attrition.
Late last month,
multiple
media
outlets
reported that theDepartment of Defense (DOD) had unveiled the so-called Replicator Program to rapidly advance the fielding of attritable autonomplatforms in air, land and sea domains.
Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks announced this as a strategic move to counter China's rising military capabilities, emphasizing its significance in a potential conflict over Taiwan with an aggressive 18-to-24-month timeline for deployment.
The Replicator program aims to mass-produce low-cost autonomdrones and establish a scalable,
rapid technological development process. The Pentagon's Defense Innovation Unit
(PIU)
will oversee the effort, working with defense and non-traditional tech companies to expedite development. The project could also include a large-diameter unmanned undersea vehicle program with theNavy.
Recent advancements in
AI, mesh networks and grand networking capabilities have enabled operationalizing the scheme. These technologies will facilitate the platforms' autonomous, decentralized functioning, even in limited bandwidth conditions. The Replicator aims to serve as a resilient distributed system, offering the advantage of quicker deployment closer to the tactical edge compared to traditional systems.
The Replicator program envisions a shift towards human-operated systems working in concert with autonomsystems and emphasizes ethics and compliance with laws of armed conflict.
It aims to mitigate concerns around the use of autonomsystems in combat, which could significantly influence the future of global conflict and defense technologies while raising critical academic and policy questions.
Theis advancing multiple autonomdrone initiatives
that align closely with the objectives of the
Replicator
to revolutionize future warfare capabilities.
In August 2023, Asia Times reported on tests conducted by theAir Force on the XQ-58A Valkyrie drone that aimed to showcase its advanced autonomcapabilities in air combat scenarios.
The XQ-58 Valkyrie drone is using AI to gain a combat edge. Image: Twitter
