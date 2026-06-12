12 Years Of Modi Govt's Stint Lays Strong Foundation Of Developed India, Says J.P. Nadda

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, June 12 (IANS) Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J.P. Nadda said on Friday that the 12 years of the Narendra Modi-led Central government would be remembered as a golden chapter in India's history.

He said these years have not merely been a government's tenure but a transformational period that has laid the strong foundation of a developed India.

Addressing the intellectuals' conference here under the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign "12 Years of Trust, Development and Public Welfare", Nadda said.

Prime Minister Modi has completed 4,399 days as the nation's "Pradhan Sevak" (chief servant), setting a remarkable milestone.

This achievement, Nadda said, reflects the trust, support and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians.

He added that when India celebrated 75 years of Independence, Prime Minister Modi gave the vision of 'Amrit Kaal' and the resolve to build a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) by 2047.

The groundwork for achieving that vision has been firmly established over the past 12 years, Union Minister Nadda said.

He added that before 2014, Indian politics revolved around casteism, dynastic politics, appeasement and corruption.

"Citizens had accepted that governments would change, but governance would remain the same," Nadda said.

"Prime Minister Modi changed this mindset by making politics a medium of service, accountability and good governance. Today, ordinary citizens confidently raise their voice against corruption because they trust that the government will listen to them."

Former Himachal Pradesh's Health and Forest minister Nadda said that Prime Minister Modi introduced the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas" (together with all, development for all, trust of all and efforts by all).

"Earlier, governments were elected with the support of all but often remained confined to a particular family, region or vote bank."

"Today, the Narendra Modi government works for all 1.4 billion Indians," Nadda added.

He said that Prime Minister Modi fulfilled several long-standing national aspirations for which BJP workers had struggled for decades.

"The abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the abolition of Triple Talaq and the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are historic decisions that previous governments avoided for political reasons."

Nadda said the Narendra Modi government has received the people's mandate for a third consecutive term.

"In all three Lok Sabha elections since 2014, the BJP emerged as the largest political party. Of 75 major elections held during this period, the BJP and NDA secured victory in 43. Today, nearly 78 per cent of India's population lives in states governed by the BJP or the NDA, reflecting the people's confidence in Prime Minister Modi's leadership and the government's welfare-oriented policies."

Highlighting achievements in infrastructure, Nadda added that India has witnessed an unprecedented transformation over the past 12 years.

"Railway electrification has increased by more than 200 per cent, and Himachal Pradesh has achieved 100 per cent railway electrification. National highways, tunnels, four-lane projects and modern transportation networks have dramatically changed the country's landscape."

Referring to the Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojana, the Union Health Minister said that more than 430,000 km of rural roads have been constructed across the country, including over 14,400 km in Himachal Pradesh.

This has significantly improved connectivity and integrated rural areas into the mainstream of development, he added.

Focusing on his home state, Nadda said the Narendra Modi government has given unprecedented momentum to the state's development through investments in roads, healthcare, education and infrastructure.