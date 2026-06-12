NEET Re-Exam On June 21 To Have 15 Extra Mins: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to provide an additional 15 minutes to NEET candidates who are appearing for a re-exam. He assured students that the examination scheduled for June 21 will be conducted in a well-organised manner.

Speaking to reporters at Raja Bhoj Airport, Pradhan on Friday said, "The NEET exam will be held again on June 21. Through all of you, I appeal to all NEET students: have faith and focus on your studies. The NEET exam will be conducted in a very organised manner on the 21st. I appeal to everyone through you; the cooperation of society is needed. The NTA has decided to grant them an additional 15 minutes."

His remarks came after he arrived in Bhopal. Several senior BJP office-bearers were present at the airport to receive him.

Govt Reviews Preparedness for Secure Re-examination

Earlier, Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan reviewed preparedness for the NEET re-examination in a meeting with the NTA Director General. During the review, the Cabinet Secretary emphasised the need to ensure a smooth, transparent and secure conduct of the re-examination through close coordination among all concerned stakeholders.

The NEET re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21, according to an official release from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. The Cabinet Secretary stated that "The Central Government, State Governments and District administration are working together in close coordination, to ensure smooth conduct of the NEET re-examination. The full might and weight of the law will fall on any person trying in any manner to distort, disrupt or tamper with the integrity or smooth conduct of the re-examination."

Coordination Meetings to Ensure Integrity

Somanathan reviewed the arrangements with the Secretaries of the Central Government and relevant agencies on 1st June 2026. Subsequently, on June 4, he also held a review meeting with the Chief Secretaries of the State Governments to assess the preparedness and progress of the arrangements. These meetings are aimed at ensuring effective coordination, strengthening preparedness and maintaining the integrity and credibility of the NEET re-examination process.

Probe Continues into Paper Leak Allegations

NEET-UG 2026 has been rescheduled for June 21, following allegations of paper leaks and administrative lapses. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues its probe and has made multiple arrests, while protests by student groups have intensified in several parts of the country. (ANI)

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