Azerbaijan Targets Higher Yield Per Hectare In Agricultural Dev't - Official
"The main objective is not merely to increase production volumes, but to achieve higher and better-quality yields per hectare, ensuring a transition in the agricultural sector from an extensive approach to intensive development," he explained.
According to him, the state program envisages ensuring sustainable development in the field of agricultural production in 2026-2030, strengthening food security, increasing domestic production potential, productivity, added value and export orientation, accelerating the transition to an intensive and competitive production model, developing value chains in the agricultural sector, expanding farmers' access to modern agricultural services, as well as developing the fisheries and aquaculture sectors.--
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment