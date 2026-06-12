Kerala Shocker: Family Finds 20 Baby Pythons Inside House Over Four Days

A family in Kerala's Thrissur had a frightening experience after discovering 20 baby rock pythons inside their house over four days. The snakes were found one after another at the residence in the Poonkunnam area, leaving the family and local residents shocked.

Baby Snakes Keep Appearing At Home

The house, owned by a man named Karthik, became the centre of a tense search after the first snakes were spotted. According to reports, the family found 12 baby pythons on Tuesday, followed by six more on Wednesday. Two additional snakes were discovered on Thursday night, taking the total count to 20.

The repeated appearance of the snakes forced the family to remain alert, while Forest Department officials joined the effort to safely remove them from the premises.

Search Leads To Discovery Of Python Eggs

During the investigation, officials and the family decided to break open interlocked tiles in the yard and a portion of the compound wall to check if more snakes were hiding nearby.

Although no more live snakes were found during the search, officials discovered 22 hatched python eggs in the area. The family also informed authorities that they had seen two baby snakes moving towards a nearby drain earlier.

The Forest Department believes that if the family's observation is accurate, all the snakes that hatched from the eggs have been located and removed.

Family Relieved As Officials Plan Clean-Up

After four days of fear and uncertainty, Karthik's family is now relieved that the situation has been brought under control. Following complaints from residents, the local Corporation has reportedly assured that the nearby drain and surrounding areas will be cleaned to prevent similar incidents.

The incident has highlighted concerns about snakes entering residential areas, especially when suitable hiding spaces are available nearby.