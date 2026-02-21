Iran And Qatar Exchange Views On Nuclear Talks

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran and Qatar exchanged views on the latest status of the indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the U.S., Trend reports via the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

A phone conversation took place between Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

During the conversation, the ministers exchanged views on regional and international issues.

The parties emphasized the significance of ongoing consultations and collaboration to further the course of diplomacy within the context of regional cooperation.

This year, two rounds of indirect talks were held between Iran and the U.S. regarding the nuclear program. The talks were facilitated by Oman. The Iranian delegation was headed by Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, while the U.S. delegation was led by Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the U.S. president's son-in-law.