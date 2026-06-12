Anupam Kher Reflects On Misjudging An Overweight Passenger On Flight: 'Shouldn't Eat So Much...'

Anupam Kher is one of the most sought-after actors we have. Apart from his exceptional craft and devoted acting, it's his wisdom and immense zest for life that often catch the attention of his fans. Kher's Instagram is a one-stop destination for penning beautiful posts about life, learnings, values, and more. Yet again, he took to Instagram and dropped a sweet selfie with a co-passenger on his flight.

Anupam Kher Excepts His Mistake For Misjudging A Fellow Passenger

Yes, you read that right. Ker openly confessed that he had misjudged an overweight passenger for his eating habits, but when he came to his realisation, he took responsibility for how he had been highly mistaken. Yes, sharing the picture with the passenger named David, Kher wrote,“THANK YOU DAVID FOR THE LESSON! Life is full of lessons. Last week, on a flight from Goa to Mumbai, I learned one. In the picture is David. When David boarded the flight, many people looked at him because he was overweight. He came and sat across the aisle from me.”

He further added,“In the middle of the flight, he opened his bag, took out a huge collection of chocolates and sweets, and then walked towards the washroom. I exchanged a glance with the gentleman sitting next to him and said,“He shouldn't eat so much sweets and chocolates!” This was said out of concern! The gentleman smiled and replied,“Well, that's probably why he looks the way he does.” A little while later, David came back, gathered all the sweets, and handed them over to the cabin crew. I was surprised. So I told him,“I must confess, I thought you were going to eat all those chocolates yourself, and that's why you were overweight.” He smiled and said,“ I don't blame you for thinking like that! I have a medical condition. But I used to work with airlines, and I know what cabin crew members go through every day. So I like to bring them something sweet whenever I travel.” What an outstanding human being.”

“And what a lesson for me. How quickly we judge people. How easily we create stories about them without knowing anything about their lives you, David, for reminding me that kindness is often hidden behind appearances, and that the best people are sometimes the ones we understand the least. I asked him for a pic! He obliged! Thank you for the lesson my friend,” he concluded the post.

Take a look

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On The Work Front

Kher recently announced his 551st film, Flicker, as well as his 552nd project, Ram Bhoomi. He will also mark his appearances in the highly anticipated sequel Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. He is also set to feature in the upcoming action-drama Fauzi.