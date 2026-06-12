Azerbaijan Launches Regional Consultations For New State Agricultural Program

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Regional consultations dedicated to the discussion of the state program for the development of agricultural, fishery, and aquaculture production and processing sectors for 2026–2030 are starting in Azerbaijan.

This was announced in the report by the Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the report, the consultations, which will be held within the framework of the implementation of the state program approved by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated May 25, 2026, will cover the Central Aran, Mountainous Shirvan, Ganja-Dashkasan, Karabakh, and East Zangezur economic regions.

The information noted that the events, organized on the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, will involve the President's assistants, heads of relevant state agencies, authorized representatives, heads of local executive authorities, farmers, entrepreneurs, and other interested parties.

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