Air Defense Forces Shoot Down 102 Of 117 Russian Drones
On the night of June 12 (starting at 6:00 p.m. on June 11), the enemy launched an attack with 117 Shahed-type combat UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, and Parody-type decoy drones from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Millerovo (Russian Federation); Chauda, Hvardiiske (temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea).
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces shot down and neutralized 102 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other UAVs.
Fourteen combat UAVs hit 7 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 8 locations.Read also: Russian drone strikes dormitory in Sumy
The Air Force warned that the attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.
As reported by Ukrinform, a fire caused by a Russian drone strike on an infrastructure facility was extinguished in the Kyiv region.
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