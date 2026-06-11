Nagaland Emerges As National Leader In SDG-5: CM Rio

MENAFN - IANS) Kohima, June 12 (IANS) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday said the state has continued to register significant progress across various Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with Nagaland emerging as a national frontrunner in SDG-5 (Gender Equality), reflecting its sustained commitment to inclusive growth, women's empowerment and sustainable development.

Addressing the NITI Aayog 11th Governing Council meeting in New Delhi, the Chief Minister said that Mokokchung, Kohima, and Dimapur districts were ranked among the top 10 performers in the Northeast District SDG Index 2.0.

Highlighting the state's developmental achievements, governance reforms and key infrastructure proposals, Rio expressed appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for convening the Governing Council Meeting and reaffirmed Nagaland's commitment towards the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

The Chief Minister highlighted several governance reforms undertaken by the state government, including the adoption of an SDG-linked Budget Architecture, a Gender Budget Statement, and an Outcome Budgeting Framework to strengthen transparency, accountability, and evidence-based planning.

On women-led development, Rio referred to initiatives such as the Innovation Seed Fund for nano women entrepreneurs and the introduction of Pink Scooty Taxis. He also outlined measures under the Nagaland Strategic Water Resilience Initiative, expansion of bamboo-based value chains and programmes promoting the green economy.

Emphasising youth empowerment, Rio spoke about the Nagaland Skill and Entrepreneurship Development Mission, the Nagaland Apprenticeship and Placement Exchange, the Chief Minister's STEM Incentive Programme, the Academic Excellence Corpus, and the Open Learning Support Scheme.

He also highlighted ongoing fiscal reforms, including the modernisation of land revenue systems, the implementation of e-Stamping, the rollout of e-GRAS digital revenue platforms, and the establishment of a Revenue and Development Fund Mobilisation Cell.

In the agriculture sector, he stressed the importance of strengthening food processing and post-harvest infrastructure to reduce losses and improve market access. He further highlighted efforts to promote coffee cultivation through the Cluster-Based Coffee Value Chain Development Programme, as well as the cultivation of high-value horticultural crops such as kiwi, persimmon, dragon fruit, avocado, and pineapple.

Rio underscored the role of tourism and culture in economic development, stating that the state government continues to support tribal festivals through Mini Hornbill Festivals and highlighted the contribution of the Hornbill Festival in promoting cultural heritage while creating opportunities for artisans, weavers, performers, food entrepreneurs and small businesses.

Speaking on the theme Human Capital for Viksit Bharat @ 2047, Rio outlined initiatives in early childhood education, school education, skilling, higher education, sports and digital governance. On sports development, he highlighted initiatives including the“Catch Them Young, Teach Them Right” tournament, the Nagaland Super League and the creation of sports infrastructure across districts.

The Chief Minister further highlighted digital governance initiatives such as the Personal Information Management System (PIMS), the Nagaland State Data Sharing and Accessibility Policy, the Chief Minister's Micro Finance Initiative Digital Portal, the Common Scholarship Portal, the Nagaland Spatial Data Infrastructure, and the proposed AI Research Centre at Kohima.

Seeking continued support from the Government of India, Rio requested fiscal assistance and support for major infrastructure projects, including the Foothill Road (Trans-Nagaland Highway), Greenfield Airport at Ciethu, establishment of IIT and AIIMS in Nagaland, development of Nagaki City, railway expansion projects, resumption of oil and natural gas exploration, inland waterways development, urban flyovers, promotion of agarwood cultivation and strengthening of power transmission infrastructure.

Expressing confidence in the outcomes of the meeting, the Chief Minister said the deliberations would further strengthen cooperative federalism and contribute towards building a stronger, more resilient and developed India.