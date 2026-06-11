Bihar To Appoint Computer Operator-Cum-Clerks In Every Panchayat For Online Revenue Services: Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, June 12 (IANS) Bihar Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal has said that the state government will appoint computer operator-cum-clerks in every panchayat to strengthen and simplify the delivery of online revenue-related services at the grassroots level.

The announcement was made on Thursday during the twelfth day of a departmental review meeting conducted through video conferencing from the Revenue and Land Reforms Department headquarters.

During the session, the Minister undertook a detailed review of revenue administration work in Darbhanga and Sheikhpura districts.

According to Minister Jaiswal, the initiative aims to ensure that citizens can easily access online revenue services directly at the panchayat level without unnecessary delays or difficulties.

"Computer operator-cum-clerks will be appointed in every panchayat so that online revenue services become more accessible and effective for the last person in the state," Minister Jaiswal said during the review meeting.

The Minister also told government officials that a proposal for the recruitment of 8,054 revenue staff members has already been sent to the State Staff Selection Commission to address manpower shortages in the department.

He said that the availability of adequate personnel would significantly accelerate the disposal of cases related to mutation (dakhil-kharij), record correction (parimarjan), e-measurement (e-mapi), encroachment disputes, public grievances, and other revenue-related matters.

During the meeting, Minister Jaiswal directed government officials to give top priority to encroachment-related cases and ensure that all pending matters are resolved within the stipulated timeframe.

"Unnecessary delays in public-related matters will not be tolerated under any circumstances," the Minister warned, directing government officers to dispose of cases promptly and impartially in accordance with legal provisions.

Minister Jaiswal stressed that visible improvements in the functioning of the revenue administration must be reflected on the ground.

He announced that district-wise reviews would continue on a rotational basis every 15 days and warned that strict action would be taken against district officials where expected improvements are not observed.

He reiterated that the state government's priority is to ensure the timely, transparent, and efficient delivery of services to the public.

Officials were directed to expedite the disposal of matters related to encroachment removal, protection of government land, mutation, Parimarjan Plus, e-measurement services, Abhiyan Basera-2, the Revenue Mega Campaign, public grievances, 'Sahyog Shivirs' (assistance camps), and cases pending in Revenue Court Management System (RCMS) courts.

Minister Jaiswal also emphasised the importance of regular monitoring to ensure the timely disposal of all cases.

During the review meeting, departmental officials conducted a point-by-point assessment of district performance in several areas, including online mutation services, mutation defect checks, Parimarjan Plus, e-Mapi, government land verification, farmer registration, public grievance redressal, revenue mega-campaign activities, and pending RCMS court cases.

Minister Jaiswal instructed all government officers to fully implement the online system and promote a transparent and accountable work culture within the department.

Departmental Secretary Jai Singh also emphasised the need for speedy disposal of pending cases and adherence to prescribed timelines.

He directed government officials to maintain accountability at every administrative level to ensure that the benefits of government services and schemes reach citizens without delay.

The review meeting was attended virtually by public representatives, District Magistrates, Additional Collectors, Deputy Collectors of Land Reforms (DCLRs), and Circle Officers from the concerned districts.

Several senior departmental officials were also present at the Revenue Headquarters, including Seema Tripathi, Inayat Khan, Prashant CH, Mahendra Pal, and Aajiv Vatsraj.