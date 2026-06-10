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2026 FIFA World Cup Kicks Off
(MENAFN) The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to begin Thursday, marking the first time the tournament will be hosted jointly by three countries and expanded to include 48 participating teams.
According to reports, the competition will take place across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, representing a major shift in both scale and format compared to previous editions.
The tournament opens on June 11 with a match between Mexico and South Africa at Mexico City Stadium. It will run for six weeks and conclude on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, near New York City.
A total of 104 matches will be played across 16 stadiums spanning four time zones, with the United States hosting 78 of those games.
Among the venues, Dallas Stadium is the largest with a capacity of 94,000 spectators, while Toronto’s stadium is the smallest at 45,000.
This edition also features expanded global representation, including 10 African nations and eight Arab countries, with some teams representing both identities. Morocco is noted as the only country geographically in Africa that is also classified as an Arab nation.
According to reports, the competition will take place across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, representing a major shift in both scale and format compared to previous editions.
The tournament opens on June 11 with a match between Mexico and South Africa at Mexico City Stadium. It will run for six weeks and conclude on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, near New York City.
A total of 104 matches will be played across 16 stadiums spanning four time zones, with the United States hosting 78 of those games.
Among the venues, Dallas Stadium is the largest with a capacity of 94,000 spectators, while Toronto’s stadium is the smallest at 45,000.
This edition also features expanded global representation, including 10 African nations and eight Arab countries, with some teams representing both identities. Morocco is noted as the only country geographically in Africa that is also classified as an Arab nation.
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