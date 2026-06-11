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India Lodges Protest with US After Incident Involving Vessel Near Oman
(MENAFN) India on Wednesday summoned a senior US diplomat in New Delhi to formally protest what it described as an attack on a commercial vessel operating off the coast of Oman.
According to reports, Indian officials called in Jason Meeks, the US Embassy's charge d'affaires, to convey concerns over the incident involving the ship.
The move came after US Central Command announced that American forces had disabled an oil tanker late Tuesday, alleging that the vessel had breached a maritime blockade by attempting to transport oil from Iran.
Following the incident, India issued a statement condemning the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello near Omani waters.
Indian authorities said that 21 of the 24 Indian crew members aboard the ship had been rescued, while three others were still unaccounted for and believed to be missing.
According to reports, Indian officials called in Jason Meeks, the US Embassy's charge d'affaires, to convey concerns over the incident involving the ship.
The move came after US Central Command announced that American forces had disabled an oil tanker late Tuesday, alleging that the vessel had breached a maritime blockade by attempting to transport oil from Iran.
Following the incident, India issued a statement condemning the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello near Omani waters.
Indian authorities said that 21 of the 24 Indian crew members aboard the ship had been rescued, while three others were still unaccounted for and believed to be missing.
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