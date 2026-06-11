Odisha Govt Announces Free Bus Travel For NEET-UG Re-Exam Aspirants

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, June 12 (IANS) The Government of Odisha on Thursday issued an urgent order providing free bus travel to all students appearing in the NEET (UG) Re-exam 2026.

The exam, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), will be held on June 21, 2026, across 134 centres in Odisha, with 56,983 candidates expected to attend. According to the order issued by the state Commerce & Transport Department, students can avail free bus services by showing their valid admit card.

The move, approved by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, aims to reduce the risk of heatstroke, support economically weaker students and ensure equal access to exam centres.

“In inviting a reference to the subject noted above, I am directed to say that, in order to reduce risk of heatstroke, support to economically weaker students and ensuring equitable access to examination centres, Hon'ble Chief Minister has been pleased to provide free bus travel for the aspirants appearing for the NEET (UG) Re-exam 2026 conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) scheduled to be held on June 21, 2026 in 134 examination centres across Odisha on production of a valid admit card of the exam,” reads the order.

The department has also directed the Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) and the Transport Commissioner of the State Transport Authority (STA) to take necessary steps for implementation of the orders at the earliest in consultation with the District Administrations, CRUT (Capital Region Urban Transport) and the state Higher Education Department.

Notably, the governments in Uttarakhand and Delhi have also announced free travel in state Transport Corporation buses for permanent residents of the state set to appear in the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination on June 21.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026, or the qualifying exam to join an MBBS course held earlier on May 3, was cancelled by the National Testing Agency over allegations of irregularities. The CBI is investigating the matter.