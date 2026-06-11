Jordan Opens Energy, Investment Gateway In Washington Push

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)





Amman, June 11 (Petra) -- Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh and Minister of Investment Tariq Abu Ghazaleh held a series of high-level meetings in Washington, D.C., aimed at promoting Jordan's investment opportunities and attracting international investors to priority sectors of the national economy.

According to a Ministry of Investment statement issued Thursday, the visit included meetings with U.S. government officials, international financial institutions and global companies, with participation from Jordan's Ambassador to the United States, Dina Kawar.

The Jordanian delegation met with U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and Deputy Secretary James Danly to discuss prospects for strategic cooperation and investment in the energy sector, including gas exploration, mining, strategic minerals and regional energy interconnection projects.

The delegation also participated in a roundtable hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, where representatives of American companies and institutions were briefed on investment opportunities across key sectors in Jordan and major development projects underway, including the Amra City project.

During the meetings, Kharabsheh highlighted investment opportunities in oil, gas, renewable energy and strategic minerals, stressing that Jordan continues to implement programs aimed at strengthening energy security. He pointed to the development of the al-Risha gas field, which includes plans to drill up to 80 wells, as well as a project to construct a pipeline linking the field to the Arab Gas Pipeline.

Abu Ghazaleh reviewed the Economic Modernization Vision and the regulatory and legislative reforms undertaken to enhance Jordan's competitiveness and investment environment. He also outlined investment opportunities in technology, health care, agriculture, transportation, tourism and services.

Participants in the meetings underscored the attractiveness of Jordan's investment environment and expressed growing interest in expanding high-quality American investments in the Kingdom, citing available incentives, competitive advantages and ongoing economic reforms.

The Jordanian delegation also took part in policy discussions organized by the Atlantic Council on regional and international trade corridors, economic connectivity initiatives and energy cooperation, including the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). Discussions highlighted Jordan's strategic location as a regional hub for transport, trade and logistics.

The delegation emphasized Jordan's geographic position and advanced infrastructure, highlighting the Kingdom's potential role in facilitating regional reconstruction efforts and serving as a gateway for investment and economic integration.

As part of the visit, the delegation met with representatives of BlackRock, one of the world's largest asset management firms, to discuss investment opportunities in strategic infrastructure and development projects in Jordan.

Additional meetings were held with international financial institutions and companies specializing in energy and infrastructure to explore new partnerships and investment opportunities in priority sectors.

On the sidelines of the visit, the delegation participated in the Gulf-U.S. Infrastructure and Energy Summit and held meetings with representatives of the East Mediterranean Gas Forum to discuss regional energy cooperation and infrastructure integration.

Kharabsheh said the meetings demonstrated growing international interest in Jordan's opportunities in clean energy, natural gas, infrastructure and strategic minerals, noting that the Kingdom offers a favorable investment climate that supports sustainable economic growth.

Abu Ghazaleh said the meetings are part of Jordan's ongoing efforts to attract quality investments and promote opportunities across key sectors. He stressed that the Kingdom's economic reforms, strategic location and skilled workforce continue to strengthen its position as a regional destination for business and investment.

He added that the positive engagement from major international companies and financial institutions reflects increasing confidence in the Jordanian economy and opens the door to new partnerships that can support economic growth and create employment opportunities.

For his part, Executive Director of the White House National Energy Dominance Council, Jarrod Agen, commended Jordan's economic and legislative reforms and the progress achieved under the Economic Modernization Vision. He noted growing international interest in investment opportunities related to energy, natural gas, strategic minerals and modern infrastructure.

Agen said the meetings held in Washington underscored Jordan's strong potential to attract American investment and highlighted promising prospects for expanding economic and investment cooperation in the coming period.

//Petra// AJ