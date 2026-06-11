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Japan, Azerbaijan Lock In Energy Deal
(MENAFN) Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov held talks Wednesday centered on bolstering energy ties between the two nations, as Tokyo scrambles to diversify crude oil sources in the wake of deepening instability across the Middle East.
Motegi signaled Japan's determination to "further strengthen cooperation in the energy area, including crude oil supply, given the impact of the current situation in the Middle East," according to a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo.
A joint statement released after the talks said both sides expressed "their intention to further develop cooperation in energy security, including securing a stable supply of Azerbaijani-produced crude oil."
Japan, which is heavily dependent on energy imports from the Middle East, has grown acutely exposed to supply disruptions since the eruption of the US-Iran conflict in late February — a crisis that has severely curtailed traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, straining both crude oil and liquefied natural gas shipments to the country.
Beyond energy, the two ministers agreed to expand bilateral engagement across a broader portfolio of priorities, including economic cooperation, decarbonization, investment agreement negotiations, and enhanced connectivity through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.
Motegi and Bayramov also exchanged views on a wide range of regional and global concerns, covering the Indo-Pacific, North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, the Middle East, Ukraine, and multilateral cooperation in international forums.
Following a briefing by Bayramov on Azerbaijan's ongoing diplomatic push toward a permanent peace with Armenia, Motegi expressed "respect for the continued efforts of Azerbaijan and Armenia to overcome conflict and bring lasting peace and prosperity to the region," and reaffirmed Japan's willingness to help foster mutual trust between the two sides.
Tokyo also formally welcomed Baku's decision to unilaterally extend visa-free entry to Japanese citizens for one year, a gesture aimed at stimulating tourism and broadening people-to-people ties, according to the joint statement.
Bayramov was in Japan on a two-day visit that commenced Tuesday.
Visa-Free Access
In a separate statement, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry confirmed that Bayramov had briefed his Japanese counterpart on Baku's initiative to introduce a visa-free regime for Japanese nationals traveling to the South Caucasus nation.
"The ministers noted that this will further contribute to the development of people-to-people contacts, tourism and business relations," the statement said.
The Azerbaijani readout said the two ministers reviewed the current trajectory of bilateral relations and the scope for deepening political dialogue, while also discussing avenues for expanding economic cooperation.
Bayramov highlighted Azerbaijan's growing stature as a regional hub for international transport and logistics, drawing particular attention to the strategic significance of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.
The Azerbaijani side pointed to the country's key infrastructure assets and the considerable untapped potential for expanded cooperation with Japan, the statement noted.
Both parties underscored the "importance of long-term cooperation in the field of energy security, noting the important role played by Azerbaijan in ensuring global energy security." Bayramov also updated the Japanese side on the latest developments in Baku's normalization process with Yerevan.
Motegi signaled Japan's determination to "further strengthen cooperation in the energy area, including crude oil supply, given the impact of the current situation in the Middle East," according to a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo.
A joint statement released after the talks said both sides expressed "their intention to further develop cooperation in energy security, including securing a stable supply of Azerbaijani-produced crude oil."
Japan, which is heavily dependent on energy imports from the Middle East, has grown acutely exposed to supply disruptions since the eruption of the US-Iran conflict in late February — a crisis that has severely curtailed traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, straining both crude oil and liquefied natural gas shipments to the country.
Beyond energy, the two ministers agreed to expand bilateral engagement across a broader portfolio of priorities, including economic cooperation, decarbonization, investment agreement negotiations, and enhanced connectivity through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.
Motegi and Bayramov also exchanged views on a wide range of regional and global concerns, covering the Indo-Pacific, North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, the Middle East, Ukraine, and multilateral cooperation in international forums.
Following a briefing by Bayramov on Azerbaijan's ongoing diplomatic push toward a permanent peace with Armenia, Motegi expressed "respect for the continued efforts of Azerbaijan and Armenia to overcome conflict and bring lasting peace and prosperity to the region," and reaffirmed Japan's willingness to help foster mutual trust between the two sides.
Tokyo also formally welcomed Baku's decision to unilaterally extend visa-free entry to Japanese citizens for one year, a gesture aimed at stimulating tourism and broadening people-to-people ties, according to the joint statement.
Bayramov was in Japan on a two-day visit that commenced Tuesday.
Visa-Free Access
In a separate statement, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry confirmed that Bayramov had briefed his Japanese counterpart on Baku's initiative to introduce a visa-free regime for Japanese nationals traveling to the South Caucasus nation.
"The ministers noted that this will further contribute to the development of people-to-people contacts, tourism and business relations," the statement said.
The Azerbaijani readout said the two ministers reviewed the current trajectory of bilateral relations and the scope for deepening political dialogue, while also discussing avenues for expanding economic cooperation.
Bayramov highlighted Azerbaijan's growing stature as a regional hub for international transport and logistics, drawing particular attention to the strategic significance of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.
The Azerbaijani side pointed to the country's key infrastructure assets and the considerable untapped potential for expanded cooperation with Japan, the statement noted.
Both parties underscored the "importance of long-term cooperation in the field of energy security, noting the important role played by Azerbaijan in ensuring global energy security." Bayramov also updated the Japanese side on the latest developments in Baku's normalization process with Yerevan.
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