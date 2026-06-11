As AI Infrastructure Takes Center Stage, Neurovia AI Highlights Neurostreamtm And New Leadership At UAE Industry Summit

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE - June, 2026 - Robo Inc. NASDAQ: AIIO announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Neurovia AI, officially participated in the 2026 UAE Data Center Infrastructure & Cloud Summit as an OFFICIAL AI INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNER. The event, held today in Abu Dhabi, marked the first public appearance of the company's newly appointed Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Rashed Aleghfeli.

During the summit, Mr. Rashed delivered a keynote address titled“Unload the Data Burden, Unlock AI Power,” and presented a live demonstration of the latest capabilities of the company's core technology platform, NeuroStreamTM.

The platform successfully optimized and compressed a 12.15GB, 4K 60fps raw video stream in real-time to 421MB. While achieving a 96.37% reduction in storage and transmission space, the architecture maintained a visually lossless standard, ensuring that the compressed, high-value multimodal data fully meets the efficient indexing and retrieval requirements of machine vision and downstream AI algorithms. The technical architecture is currently undergoing comprehensive evaluation by multiple government agencies and enterprise clients across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

In the subsequent expert panel discussion titled“Cloud & Data Centre Adoption Trends Across UAE's Key Sectors,” Mr. Rashed noted that as AI applications expand into physical networks such as robotics and smart cities, future infrastructure will transition from a single cloud or data center model to an integrated intelligent architecture spanning cloud, data centers, and edge computing. Addressing the pressures generated by massive volumes of machine-generated visual data, he stated that the primary challenge for enterprises scaling AI has shifted from simple data collection to efficient data storage, transmission, and preparation for underlying computation.

Organizations that successfully deploy AI at scale will necessarily establish a robust data foundation prior to application expansion, transforming raw data into AI-ready infrastructure. The NeuroStreamTM platform is designed for this purpose, mitigating the bandwidth, storage, and energy consumption burdens of visual data through automated compression, intelligent computing resource allocation, and comprehensive format compatibility.

Mr. Rashed concluded that organizations treating AI merely as a single application will encounter bottlenecks, whereas those that succeed will approach it as a comprehensive infrastructure transformation. He emphasized that the next phase of the AI industry involves not only larger models but also the development of more intelligent infrastructure and cleaner data streams.

About the UAE Data Center Infrastructure & Cloud Summit 2026:

The UAE Data Center Infrastructure & Cloud Summit 2026 serves as a core high-level forum in the Middle East focused on national digital infrastructure development and cloud platform evolution. Hosted by the UAE Cyber Security Council and supported by the Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, the summit gathers regional government officials, regulatory representatives, and technology executives to examine the strategic role of modern data centers, cloud architectures, and artificial intelligence infrastructure in enhancing operational efficiency, supporting digital governance, and ensuring national digital sovereignty, providing clear direction for the modernization and sustainable development of digital infrastructure in the region.

About Neurovia AI Limited:

Neurovia AI () is an AI infrastructure and visual data processing technology company operating as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Robo Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO). Guided by its core philosophy to“Unload the data burden, unlock AI power,” the company leverages its NeuroStreamTM platform to drive the transition of visual data architectures from human viewing to machine understanding. By applying AI-native compression and edge computing, Neurovia AI addresses critical bottlenecks in data storage, transmission, and computation for Physical AI. Its technology serves core sectors including safety and security, autonomous driving, smart cities, and intelligent manufacturing, providing foundational data support for global machine perception and collaboration.

About Robo Inc.

Robo Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO) is a technology company focused on building an artificial intelligence machine economy platform. Through the systematic integration of AI software, intelligent hardware, and smart assets, the company builds a unified AI operating system and an empowered ecosystem, delivering efficient, compliant, and hardware-software integrated infrastructure solutions for global government and enterprise clients.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations; for further details, please refer to the relevant disclosure documents filed by Robo Inc. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.