403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iraq, Syria Move to Strengthen Security, Economic Ties
(MENAFN) Iraq and Syria are moving to deepen security and economic cooperation as the two neighboring nations grapple with mounting regional pressures, according to a statement issued Wednesday by the office of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Alzaidi.
The statement revealed that Alzaidi dispatched a formal message to Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa through Iraqi National Intelligence Service chief Hamid Rashid al-Shatri, signaling the significance Baghdad attaches to the bilateral outreach.
The message laid out a roadmap for elevating relations between the two countries, with a particular emphasis on tightening coordination to collectively confront the security and economic crises rippling across the region — all within the framework of mutually shared interests.
In response, al-Sharaa expressed gratitude to Alzaidi and the broader Iraqi government, reaffirming Damascus's firm commitment to working alongside Baghdad to navigate the common challenges thrown up by recent regional developments.
The Syrian president further stressed the urgency of consolidating cooperation between the two countries, singling out the security and economic sectors as priority areas demanding closer collaboration.
The diplomatic exchange comes against a backdrop of acute regional instability sparked by US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran in late February, which triggered retaliatory strikes by Tehran against Israel and other regional states hosting US military assets.
A temporary ceasefire brokered on April 8 briefly halted the cycle of hostilities, but subsequent negotiations collapsed amid deepening disputes over implementation and the cascading fallout of further regional developments.
The statement revealed that Alzaidi dispatched a formal message to Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa through Iraqi National Intelligence Service chief Hamid Rashid al-Shatri, signaling the significance Baghdad attaches to the bilateral outreach.
The message laid out a roadmap for elevating relations between the two countries, with a particular emphasis on tightening coordination to collectively confront the security and economic crises rippling across the region — all within the framework of mutually shared interests.
In response, al-Sharaa expressed gratitude to Alzaidi and the broader Iraqi government, reaffirming Damascus's firm commitment to working alongside Baghdad to navigate the common challenges thrown up by recent regional developments.
The Syrian president further stressed the urgency of consolidating cooperation between the two countries, singling out the security and economic sectors as priority areas demanding closer collaboration.
The diplomatic exchange comes against a backdrop of acute regional instability sparked by US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran in late February, which triggered retaliatory strikes by Tehran against Israel and other regional states hosting US military assets.
A temporary ceasefire brokered on April 8 briefly halted the cycle of hostilities, but subsequent negotiations collapsed amid deepening disputes over implementation and the cascading fallout of further regional developments.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment