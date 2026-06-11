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Pezeshkian: Khamenei Trying To Distance Region From US

Pezeshkian: Khamenei Trying To Distance Region From US


2026-06-11 12:07:03
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian claimed on Wednesday that the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei is seeking to distance regional countries from the United States and Israel after they tried to incite Arab and Muslim countries against Iran, AzerNEWS reports.

"The policies being pursued today, and which our dear leader is following, are also defeating this plan, so that regional countries distance themselves from the United States and Israel, and this process is moving forward," Pezeshkian said.

Speaking about the killing of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Iranian head of state underlined that it was unacceptable that enemy forces could eliminate Iranian top officials and military commanders "so easily."

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