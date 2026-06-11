26-Year-Old Gym Operator Shot Dead In Haryana

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, June 11 (IANS) A 26-year-old male gym operator was shot dead at close range by two motorcycle-borne assailants in Haryana's Hansi town on Thursday, police said.

The victim, Kapil, was conducting an outdoor warm-up session for trainees when the crime occurred.

The attackers fled the scene immediately after firing at least 10 bullets at him.

Kapil, who sustained gunshot wounds to the head and back, was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead.

Police officials said the motive behind the incident was still unclear. The crime was captured on CCTV cameras, and the footage and forensic evidence are being examined as authorities work to identify the suspects and establish the motive behind the killing.

Belonging to a village in Jind and the only son of his parents, Kapil had married Shikha just days ago. As per the police, it was an inter-caste marriage. However, his family has denied that there was any objection to the marriage.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Headquarters, Vinod Shankar, said Kapil had recently shifted his gym to the new site. Police are investigating to establish the motive behind the crime, he said.

A video of the crime showed two men, wearing caps and masks, arriving at the spot on a motorbike. The pillion rider, who had a backpack, got off the bike and opened fire. The first few bullets hit Kapil in the head and upper body, and he collapsed. The attacker kept firing before speeding away on the motorbike.

At least six people, who were exercising with Kapil on the staircase, witnessed the incident. Shikha, who was doing a warming-up exercise near the crime spot, also got pellet injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in Hisar.

Teams from the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) and forensic units were investigating the crime.