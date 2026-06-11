Several Policemen Injured As Mob Frees Arrested Cybercriminal In Jharkhand's Giridih

MENAFN - IANS) Giridih (Jharkhand), June 11 (IANS) Several policemen were injured after a police team that had gone to arrest a cybercriminal came under attack from the accused's family members and other villagers in Jharkhand's Giridih district, officials said on Thursday.

The villagers also managed to free the suspect from police custody, taking advantage of the situation.

The incident occurred in the Ahilyapur police station area when police, acting on a tip-off, raided Chiksoria village to arrest a wanted cybercrime accused, identified as Churaman Mandal.

Led by Cyber police station in charge Rameshwar Bhagat, the team reached the village and took the accused into custody. However, as they were putting him into a police vehicle, a large number of villagers and the accused's relatives gathered at the spot and began protesting against the police action.

The situation soon turned violent as the crowd surrounded the police team and attacked them with sticks and stones. Taking advantage of the prevailing chaos, the villagers managed to free Mandal from police custody, after which he fled the scene.

Several policemen sustained injuries in the attack, and the police vehicle was also damaged.

On receiving information, senior officers, including the Gandey Inspector, along with additional forces from nearby police stations, rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Additional security has been deployed in the area.

Bhagat said the police had acted on specific information about the accused's presence in the village.“We had arrested him, but the crowd surrounded us and resorted to stone-pelting. We somehow managed to retreat, though the vehicle was damaged,” he said.

Police said a separate FIR would be registered at Ahilyapur police station in connection with the violent incident.

Officials added that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in attacking the police team, obstructing official duty, freeing the accused and damaging government property.

Police said raids are underway to arrest the absconding accused and those involved in the attack.