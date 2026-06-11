403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK Liberal Democrat Leader Links Belfast Unrest to Social Media Influence
(MENAFN) UK Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey has claimed that influential figures behind major social media platforms, along with their algorithm-driven systems, played a role in amplifying violent unrest in Belfast. He raised the issue during Prime Minister’s Questions, pressing the government to adopt stronger measures against online networks.
His remarks followed a period of disorder on Tuesday evening in Northern Ireland, where anti-immigration rallies erupted in response to a knife attack that occurred in north Belfast earlier in the week. Several of these demonstrations escalated into violent scenes, including incidents of arson targeting homes and vehicles, as well as widespread disruption to public transport services.
Addressing lawmakers, Davey argued that a recurring cycle can be observed in such events, where a serious crime triggers public anger that is then exploited by extremist actors. He said:
“Too many times we see the same pattern, an appalling crime that makes us all feel immense pain and anger, and then extremists who exploit that grief and anger to spread hatred and violence, aided and abetted by social media barons like Elon Musk and their divisive algorithms.”
He further pressed the government on whether it agrees that such developments do not reflect national values and questioned the nature of online speech moderation. He stated:
“Does the Prime Minister agree this is not who we are as a country and that it is not free speech? It is controlled by tech billionaires and their algorithms. So, we crack down properly on platforms like X that are fueling violence and hatred,”
In his comments, he referred specifically to Elon Musk, the owner of the US-based social media platform X.
The comments come amid ongoing political debate in the UK over the responsibility of digital platforms in preventing the spread of incendiary content during periods of public unrest.
His remarks followed a period of disorder on Tuesday evening in Northern Ireland, where anti-immigration rallies erupted in response to a knife attack that occurred in north Belfast earlier in the week. Several of these demonstrations escalated into violent scenes, including incidents of arson targeting homes and vehicles, as well as widespread disruption to public transport services.
Addressing lawmakers, Davey argued that a recurring cycle can be observed in such events, where a serious crime triggers public anger that is then exploited by extremist actors. He said:
“Too many times we see the same pattern, an appalling crime that makes us all feel immense pain and anger, and then extremists who exploit that grief and anger to spread hatred and violence, aided and abetted by social media barons like Elon Musk and their divisive algorithms.”
He further pressed the government on whether it agrees that such developments do not reflect national values and questioned the nature of online speech moderation. He stated:
“Does the Prime Minister agree this is not who we are as a country and that it is not free speech? It is controlled by tech billionaires and their algorithms. So, we crack down properly on platforms like X that are fueling violence and hatred,”
In his comments, he referred specifically to Elon Musk, the owner of the US-based social media platform X.
The comments come amid ongoing political debate in the UK over the responsibility of digital platforms in preventing the spread of incendiary content during periods of public unrest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment