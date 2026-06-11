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Gallup Poll Finds Shifting Moral Views Among Americans on Social Behaviors
(MENAFN) A recent Gallup survey indicates that Americans are becoming less likely to consider a range of social behaviors morally acceptable, pointing to a possible shift in attitudes toward issues such as family structure, sexuality, and lifestyle choices.
The poll, released on Tuesday, recorded the steepest year-over-year declines in approval for having children outside of marriage, using birth control, gambling, teenage sexual relationships, and animal cloning.
Birth control remained the most widely accepted behavior measured, with 83% of respondents describing it as morally acceptable. However, support declined by seven percentage points compared with 2025, marking its lowest level since Gallup first included the question in 2012.
Acceptance of childbirth outside marriage fell to 58%, a drop of nine points, while approval of gambling decreased to 57%. Meanwhile, only 35% of respondents viewed sex between teenagers as morally acceptable, and support for animal cloning fell to a record low of 27%.
Despite these declines, several behaviors still received majority approval. These included divorce at 74%, sexual relations between unmarried adults at 65%, same-sex relationships at 62%, embryonic stem-cell research at 59%, wearing animal fur at 57%, and the death penalty at 52%.
Public opinion remained divided on issues such as abortion, with 49% saying it is morally acceptable and 41% saying it is morally wrong. Views on physician-assisted suicide and animal testing were also closely split.
The survey also highlighted strong partisan divides: Democrats were generally more likely than Republicans to accept abortion, gender transition, and same-sex relationships, while Republicans showed greater support for the death penalty.
According to reports, Gallup noted that although Americans remain more permissive overall than two decades ago, the long-term trend toward increasing moral acceptance appears to have slowed and, in some areas, begun to reverse. The survey was conducted among 1,001 adults nationwide between May 1 and May 17.
The poll, released on Tuesday, recorded the steepest year-over-year declines in approval for having children outside of marriage, using birth control, gambling, teenage sexual relationships, and animal cloning.
Birth control remained the most widely accepted behavior measured, with 83% of respondents describing it as morally acceptable. However, support declined by seven percentage points compared with 2025, marking its lowest level since Gallup first included the question in 2012.
Acceptance of childbirth outside marriage fell to 58%, a drop of nine points, while approval of gambling decreased to 57%. Meanwhile, only 35% of respondents viewed sex between teenagers as morally acceptable, and support for animal cloning fell to a record low of 27%.
Despite these declines, several behaviors still received majority approval. These included divorce at 74%, sexual relations between unmarried adults at 65%, same-sex relationships at 62%, embryonic stem-cell research at 59%, wearing animal fur at 57%, and the death penalty at 52%.
Public opinion remained divided on issues such as abortion, with 49% saying it is morally acceptable and 41% saying it is morally wrong. Views on physician-assisted suicide and animal testing were also closely split.
The survey also highlighted strong partisan divides: Democrats were generally more likely than Republicans to accept abortion, gender transition, and same-sex relationships, while Republicans showed greater support for the death penalty.
According to reports, Gallup noted that although Americans remain more permissive overall than two decades ago, the long-term trend toward increasing moral acceptance appears to have slowed and, in some areas, begun to reverse. The survey was conducted among 1,001 adults nationwide between May 1 and May 17.
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