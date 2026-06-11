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Iran's President Vows to Resist Trump's Threats
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian pledged Wednesday to stand firm against any external pressure targeting the country's vital infrastructure, responding defiantly after US President Donald Trump threatened to press ahead with military strikes on Iranian soil.
In a message published on the American social media platform X, Pezeshkian characterized critical infrastructure as the foundation of Iranian society and sharply condemned what he called threats against essential civilian systems.
"Critical infrastructures are the lifeblood of the people," he said.
"Threats to target them -- from transportation networks to the electricity and water industries -- are not a show of strength but a sign of desperation in the face of a nation's will," he added.
The Iranian president said the country would draw on homegrown expertise and collective national resolve to weather mounting foreign pressure.
"Iran, relying on the knowledge and capabilities of its specialists, national unity, and solidarity, will stand firm against any pressure or threat," he said.
Trump, speaking early Wednesday, declared that Washington would continue striking Iran "hard" following overnight military operations against Iranian targets — carried out in retaliation for the downing of a US attack helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz.
The US president said American forces "hit them hard yesterday, and we're going to hit them again hard today," indicating little concern for how sustained military action could undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts to formally end the US-Israeli war against Iran.
"We're going to be attacking them, attacking them very hard. Yeah, well, we are based on the helicopter, I guess we have the right to do that, you know. They shot down a very, very incredible, actually an incredible machine," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, referring to the downing of an American Apache helicopter on Monday.
In a message published on the American social media platform X, Pezeshkian characterized critical infrastructure as the foundation of Iranian society and sharply condemned what he called threats against essential civilian systems.
"Critical infrastructures are the lifeblood of the people," he said.
"Threats to target them -- from transportation networks to the electricity and water industries -- are not a show of strength but a sign of desperation in the face of a nation's will," he added.
The Iranian president said the country would draw on homegrown expertise and collective national resolve to weather mounting foreign pressure.
"Iran, relying on the knowledge and capabilities of its specialists, national unity, and solidarity, will stand firm against any pressure or threat," he said.
Trump, speaking early Wednesday, declared that Washington would continue striking Iran "hard" following overnight military operations against Iranian targets — carried out in retaliation for the downing of a US attack helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz.
The US president said American forces "hit them hard yesterday, and we're going to hit them again hard today," indicating little concern for how sustained military action could undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts to formally end the US-Israeli war against Iran.
"We're going to be attacking them, attacking them very hard. Yeah, well, we are based on the helicopter, I guess we have the right to do that, you know. They shot down a very, very incredible, actually an incredible machine," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, referring to the downing of an American Apache helicopter on Monday.
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