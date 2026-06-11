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Chinese Nationals Gets Convicted in South Korea Over Naval Base Filming
(MENAFN) Two Chinese nationals have been sentenced in South Korea after being convicted of repeatedly recording a naval base in Busan using drones and mobile phones, according to reports citing local media.
The Busan District Court found the two defendants, aged in their 30s and 40s, guilty of illegally filming the Busan naval installation on nine separate occasions between March 2023 and June 2024.
According to available information, one defendant received an 18-month prison sentence, while the other was given a one-year suspended sentence.
The most recent incident occurred on June 25, 2024, when drones were reportedly flown over the base during a visit by then-President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was inspecting the US aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt docked at the facility.
Court records indicate that the older defendant was convicted on charges related to benefiting an enemy, while both individuals were found guilty of violating South Korea’s Military Bases and Installations Protection Act.
The court stated: “The defendants caused significant danger to the military interests of the Republic of Korea by exposing information related to military installations."
However, it also noted that there was no evidence the recorded material had been shared with hostile states or organizations.
According to reports, both individuals were studying in South Korea at the time of the incidents.
The Busan District Court found the two defendants, aged in their 30s and 40s, guilty of illegally filming the Busan naval installation on nine separate occasions between March 2023 and June 2024.
According to available information, one defendant received an 18-month prison sentence, while the other was given a one-year suspended sentence.
The most recent incident occurred on June 25, 2024, when drones were reportedly flown over the base during a visit by then-President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was inspecting the US aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt docked at the facility.
Court records indicate that the older defendant was convicted on charges related to benefiting an enemy, while both individuals were found guilty of violating South Korea’s Military Bases and Installations Protection Act.
The court stated: “The defendants caused significant danger to the military interests of the Republic of Korea by exposing information related to military installations."
However, it also noted that there was no evidence the recorded material had been shared with hostile states or organizations.
According to reports, both individuals were studying in South Korea at the time of the incidents.
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