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Porsche Center Leninsky, part of the AVTODOM Group, presented the Porsche Cayman S, Boxster Style Edition and Taycan Turbo GT at the Epoch of the Renaissance golf tournament
(MENAFN- Abtodom) The official opening of the golf season and the Epoch of the Renaissance golf tournament took place at Forest Hills Golf Club on May 23, 2026. Porsche Center Leninsky part of the AVTODOM Group participated in the event. The dealership presented three exclusive cars at the event: a Porsche Cayman S, a Porsche Boxster Style Edition and a Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Weissach.
The Epoch of the Renaissance tournament was the first major event of the season. It took place at Forest Hills Golf Club located in the Dmitrovsky District of the Moscow Region amidst picturesque forests and hills. The event program included a welcome breakfast, participant registration and the tournament itself. A gala dinner, awards ceremony and entertainment were organized for guests in the evening. An atmosphere of sporting excitement reigned at the opening of the season.
Porsche Center Leninsky became a partner of the tournament. The dealership raffled off five sets of special prizes among participants: Porsche accessories and certificates for a free car diagnostic. Additionally, Porsche Center Leninsky experts informed guests about exclusive terms of purchasing Porsche vehicles.
Three cars were on display at the event. The mid-engine Porsche Cayman S coupe boasts precise handling thanks to its powerful engine and perfectly balanced chassis. The Porsche Boxster Style Edition roadster is designed for connoisseurs of open-top cars combining dynamics with elegance and distinctive design elements. The innovative Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Weissach electric sports car was the centerpiece of the exhibition. It demonstrates the highest level of performance among electric vehicles accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.2 seconds.
The AVTODOM Group press service noted: "The Porsche Center Leninsky part of the AVTODOM Group presented three high-tech Porsche models at the Epoch of the Renaissance tournament: Cayman S, Boxster Style Edition and Taycan Turbo GT. These sports cars demonstrate that true mastery lies at the intersection of sportiness, sophisticated style and technological innovation. Guests of the event were able to experience the competition program and learn about exclusive terms for purchasing a car from the world-famous Porsche brand."
The Epoch of the Renaissance tournament was the first major event of the season. It took place at Forest Hills Golf Club located in the Dmitrovsky District of the Moscow Region amidst picturesque forests and hills. The event program included a welcome breakfast, participant registration and the tournament itself. A gala dinner, awards ceremony and entertainment were organized for guests in the evening. An atmosphere of sporting excitement reigned at the opening of the season.
Porsche Center Leninsky became a partner of the tournament. The dealership raffled off five sets of special prizes among participants: Porsche accessories and certificates for a free car diagnostic. Additionally, Porsche Center Leninsky experts informed guests about exclusive terms of purchasing Porsche vehicles.
Three cars were on display at the event. The mid-engine Porsche Cayman S coupe boasts precise handling thanks to its powerful engine and perfectly balanced chassis. The Porsche Boxster Style Edition roadster is designed for connoisseurs of open-top cars combining dynamics with elegance and distinctive design elements. The innovative Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Weissach electric sports car was the centerpiece of the exhibition. It demonstrates the highest level of performance among electric vehicles accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.2 seconds.
The AVTODOM Group press service noted: "The Porsche Center Leninsky part of the AVTODOM Group presented three high-tech Porsche models at the Epoch of the Renaissance tournament: Cayman S, Boxster Style Edition and Taycan Turbo GT. These sports cars demonstrate that true mastery lies at the intersection of sportiness, sophisticated style and technological innovation. Guests of the event were able to experience the competition program and learn about exclusive terms for purchasing a car from the world-famous Porsche brand."
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